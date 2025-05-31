Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, the boys, vought rising

Jensen Ackles Updates The Boys/"Vought Rising," Countdown Calendar

During Purgatory 9, Jensen Ackles offered an update on his calendar in terms of The Boys, the prequel series "Vought Rising," and Countdown.

At this point, we can safely say that Jensen Ackles is one crazy-busy dude. He's doing press for his new Prime Video series, Countdown, while finishing work on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But he doesn't get much time to ditch the Soldier Boy persona before heading back in front of the cameras in August to start filming the Ackles and Aya Cash-starring prequel series, The Boys: Vought Rising. Let's not forget that there's also a good chance that Ackles will return in some capacity for the third season of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. See what we mean? And that's not including any projects in development, his weekend convention scheduled, and the need to have a personal life in the midst of it all.

Thankfully, the convention circuit has also become a great way to see how things are going and to get updates on where things stand with the various projects "plates" that Ackles has spinning at any one time. Earlier today at the Purgatory 9 convention in Germany, fans were treated to a rundown of how Ackles' calendar looks. Some of the headline-grabbers? It appears Ackles will be wrapping up filming on The Boys next week, and then starting up with "Vought Rising" in August for what's expected to be a 7-8 month filming run. In between, Ackles will be running the press cycle in support of Countdown (check out the trailer above). Here's a look at the update that went live (with a big thanks to Jensen Ackles Fanpage for getting the word out to everyone early):

