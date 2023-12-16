Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: jeopardy, Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, sony

Jeopardy! Unexpectedly Parts Ways with This Host: Who Is Mayim Bialik?

Sony has decided to part ways with Mayim Bialik, leaving Ken Jennings as the sole Jeopardy! host - here's what both sides had to say.

Jeopardy! plans to make Ken Jennings permanent host as the true successor to the late Alex Trebek as Sony and co-host Mayim Bialik announced their parting of ways. After a season of guest hosts to audition for Trebek's successor, Jennings and Bialik shared duties for the better part of three seasons following their original choice in then-showrunner Mike Richards fizzled from mounting controversy. Jennings, the former grand champion, established himself more prominently as Bialik stepped away in solidarity with writers during the WGA strike earlier in the year. She returned with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved. Coincidentally, the Big Bang Theory star, who reprised her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS's Young Sheldon, also saw the end of her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat after three seasons in May.

Mayim Bialik, Sony Release Statements on Her Future as Jeopardy! Host

Bialik announced on social media, writing, "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! News. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Sony released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, opening the door for possible future involvement. "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

