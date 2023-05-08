Blossom Return Pilot Written; "All of the Cast Is On Board": Bialik Mayim Bialik (Call Me Kat) confirmed that a Blossom return pilot script has been written and that the cast is on board. Your move, Disney...

While the door might have closed for Call Me Kat with Fox's cancelation of the series, Mayim Bialik could refocus her efforts to get a Blossom reboot going aside from her exiting stint as co-host of Jeopardy sharing duties with Ken Jennings. The star spoke about a possible reboot of the NBC series.

Status of Blossom Legacy Reboot

"The show was supposed to be 'Catcher in the Rye' about a girl, which was unusual. And we'd like to do a reboot that's unusual. We'd like to do a single cam," Bialik told Variety, adding creator Don Reo has already written a pilot for its return. "All of the cast is on board." Created in 1990, the series followed Bialik, who played the title character, a teen living in a house run by men, dreaming of what life would be like if she lived in a more conventional family. Blossom, which ran for five seasons from 1990-1995, also starred Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ, Ted Wass, and Michael Stoyanov.

Bialik made her debut in the TV adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. The actress was a regular on TV with roles including Webster, Molloy, and MacGyver before landing her big break on Blossom. She became a regular on TV with the occasional film appearance before her role on CBS' The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler in season three and appearing in over 200 episodes through the series' 12-season run. Blossom was filmed at Disney's Buena Vista Television and Touchtone Television. If a legacy series were greenlit, it would join other youth-centric contemporaries like Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell, which had short runs on Peacock. Unlike its other NBC contemporaries, if Disney greenlights the legacy sequel, it would likely end up on Disney+ or Hulu, which is the current streaming home of the original series.