Jeremy Renner Enjoys Family "Spa Day" After Rough Day in ICU (Video)

Earlier this week, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) checked in with family, friends & fans from the ICU unit following surgery for "blunt chest trauma" and "orthopedic injuries" suffered in a weather-related snow-plowing accident over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend. Now, Renner is checking in via a video clip with another update to let everyone know how things are going. After sharing that he had a "not so great" day in the ICU, we get to see Renner enjoying a little "spa day" pampering from his mother & sister and appearing in good spirits (we've all been there when it comes to the showering feeling, btw).

Here's a look at the clip, followed by a look back at the update we received earlier from the Washoe County Sheriff's Department's press conference:

A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared during a press conference earlier this week. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his Piston Bully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his Piston Bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the Piston Bully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling Piston Bully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the Piston Bully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the Piston Bully." Here's a look at Renner's initial post from Tuesday, followed by a brief look back at the timeline since Sunday night:

Earlier this week, Sergeant Kristin Vietti confirmed to Deadline Hollywood that police "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9 am on New Year's Day. "Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident," Vietti continued, adding, "The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident." On Sunday night, a representative confirmed the accident in a statement: "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care."