Jeremy Renner Updates Recovery; Revised Mayor of Kingstown Key Art Jeremy Renner had some good news to share regarding his recovery, while Paramount+ released revised key art for Mayor of Kingstown.

Less than three weeks after being hospitalized for "blunt chest trauma" and "orthopedic injuries" suffered in a weather-related snow-plowing/shoveling accident that left him in critical but stable condition and in need of surgery, we have some good news to report regarding Jeremy Renner's (Mayor of Kingstown) road to recovery. In response to a tweet from the Paramount+ series' Twitter account, Renner tweeted, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." That means the actor was released to be able to continue his recovery from home, a cautiously good sign. Also, out of respect for his health crisis, Paramount+ released new official key art for Mayor of Kingstown that has a number of his previous facial injuries removed.

Here's a look at Renner's tweet confirming that he had been released and was able to watch the season premiere of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown at home with his family:

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Earlier this month, Renner checked in via a video clip with an update to let everyone know how things are going. After sharing that he had a "not so great" day in the ICU, we got to see Renner enjoying a little "spa day" pampering from his mother & sister and appearing in good spirits. Here's a look at the clip:

A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

And here's a look back to when Renner checked in via social media for the first time:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.