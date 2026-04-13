Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Creators Thank Fans: "You Made Us Smile Even More!"

Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel thanked the fans for their support and the team for making the series a reality.

Article Summary Smiling Friends ends after three seasons, with creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel expressing gratitude to fans.

Cusack shares memories of developing Smiling Friends in Burbank and their creative journey over eight years.

The creators praise the show's passionate fandom and thank the crew and Adult Swim for making it possible.

Series concludes on a high note, with hints of possible specials but no immediate plans for more episodes.

On Sunday night, arguably one of the best animated series to ever grace our screens wrapped up its run. But Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends went out exactly the way it started: warped, weird, and wonderful in every way possible. Earlier today, Cusack and Hadel shared a special message for the fans, thanking them for their support over the show's three seasons, and for the team for making the show a reality.

"2 pictures side by side of the start of 'Smiling Friends' 8 years ago and the end with [Zach Hadel] and I at Yum Yum donuts in Burbank, California. We would wander around different places in Burbank talking about the show and coming up with episode ideas, which consisted of a lot of imagining what Mr. Frog would smash and destroy around us," Cusack wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that was also shared by Hadel. "We're so proud of this show and continue to be blown away by the fandom which loves it as much as we do. It was such an insane, amazing journey to make this and we really appreciate everyone who watched it and the incredible crew who worked on it, and of course [Adult Swim] for making it happen. We love you all and thank you for allowing us to make you smile, you made us smile even more!"

As for why they ended the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that when the announcement first went down, they had said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share earlier this year:

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