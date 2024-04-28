Posted in: FX, Hulu, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, elon musk, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, opinion, seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld Joins "Comics Aging Badly" Club; Elon Musk Approves

With his recent comments about the state of the sitcom, Jerry Seinfeld joins the growing club of aging comedians raging at "woke" clouds.

From Bill Maher, Dave Chappelle, and Joe Rogan to Roseanne Barr and far too many SNL alum, once thing has become painfully clear. Famous comedians really aren't aging well – and their cloud-raging is getting louder and louder. You know how it works, right? The very same folks willing to step on the metaphorical bodies of the older generation of stand-up comics have become their own old generation of comics. And just like their predecessors, they're screaming that the "Sky is Falling!" on comedy and freedom of expression simply because audiences & viewers don't find their 2003 act as funny in 2024. It's a privileged mindset where the audiences & viewers are the ones to blame and not the comics unwilling (or unable) to evolve their acts for younger generations. They cry, "Woke!" like they know what it means and whine about being "canceled" and having their voices silenced – even as Maher, Chappelle, and Rogan continue signing new deals that expand their reach (and their bank accounts). And now, we can add a rocking chair to the front porch for Jerry Seinfeld – who had a steaming pile of opinions about the state of the sitcom to drop while checking in with The New Yorker Radio Hour.

"Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly, and they don't get it. Used to be you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, 'Oh, 'Cheers' is on. Oh, 'M.A.S.H.' Is on. Oh, 'Mary Tyler Moore' is on. Oh, 'All in the Family's' on. You just expected, 'There'll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.' Well, guess what? Where is it?" Seinfeld asked rhetorically, describing a television landscape that existed when he was growing up and through his show's run but ended up "scorched earth" between what cable and streaming brought to the game. But that's not as sexy of an answer as the direction that Seinfeld went with his response.

"This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people," Seinfeld argued, a position that probably won't surprise a ton of people. "When you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups: 'Here's our thought about this joke.' Well, that's the end of your comedy. They move the gates, like in skiing. Culture, the gates are moving. Your job is to be agile and clever enough that wherever they put the gates, I'm gonna make the gate." Didn't Seinfeld's best bud Larry David just wrap his sitcom? And maybe he should try running those lines past the creative gang at FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Quinta Brunson & ABC's Abbott Elementary.

Of course, the first name that comes to mind when we think of the funniest person who could celebrate Seinfeld telling us he's old without telling us he's old is Twitter/X Overseer Elon Musk – so we're assuming that Seinfeld is feeling pretty proud to have curried the favor of social media's court jester. As for his post – did someone make comedy illegal?

