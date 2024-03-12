Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Opinion, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, jimmy kimmel, John Cena, opinion, oscars, trump

Jimmy Kimmel: Trump "Upset" Oscars Ignored Him; One-Upped John Cena

Jimmy Kimmel had some final thoughts to share on Donald Trump's Oscars rant - including the one way that Trump was "bigger" than John Cena.

Along with that John Cena moment, our second personal favorite Jimmy Kimmel-related moment from ABC's 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast went down right before Kimmel would open the door to Al Pacino making a total mess of announcing the nominees & winner for "Best Picture." With a minute or so to kill, Kimmel read what ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump posted about Kimmel's hosting job. After reading the message to the audience and jokingly asking them to guess which ex-POTUS wrote it, Kimmel offered the best response possible: "Isn't it past your jail time?" (clearly alluding to Trump's continuing legal woes). But Kimmel wasn't quite done addressing the matter, referencing Trump on Monday night during his late-night wrap-up of the show.

"It kind of tells you all you need to know about Donald Trump. He wrote this because he was upset I didn't mention him on the show. No one mentioned him on the show. He wasn't getting any attention; he couldn't stand it. And so then the Adderall McFlurry kicked in, and he went right on. I wasn't planning to mention him at all. We were backstage, the show was almost over, and one of the other writers was like, 'Hey, look at this.' And to quote Al Pacino, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. I had to read it," Kimmel explained, offering insight into Trump's "thought" process as well as what led to the decision to call him out. "It's funny," Kimmel added. "We had John Cena on stage naked, and somehow Donald Trump still managed to be the biggest d**k of the night."

Speaking with Live with Kelly and Mark's Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Monday, Kimmel revealed that not everyone was on board with him going after Trump. With the show having some extra time to play with before revealing the biggest award of the night, Kimmel shared that reading Trump's post was something that he improvised – and something he was asked not to do. "They're like, 'You've got a little bit of time,' and I was like, 'I'm reading the Trump tweet,' and they're like, 'No, no, don't read that.' [I was like] 'Yes I am,'" Kimmel revealed, though not going into specifics regarding who it was that attempted to deprive us of that special moment. Here's a look back at Kimmel reading Trump's attempts at forming coherent sentences to offer a coherent thought about last night's Oscars – along with Kimmel's spot-on (and possibly foreshadowing) response:

