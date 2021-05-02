Jupiter's Legacy: Go Behind the Scenes of Netflix's Series Adaptation

Okay, so let's see what we've done so far when it comes to covering Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy. We've given you looks at the world of super-family The Sampsons- Josh Duhamel's (Transformers) Sheldon Sampson aka Utopian, Leslie Bibb's (Tag) Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Ben Daniels' (The Crown) Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave, Andrew Horton's (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) Brandon Sampson, and Elena Kampouris's (Sacred Lies) Chloe Sampson- via teasers, trailers, and preview images. We've offered a preview of the original soundtrack from Milan Records and composer Stephanie Economou (Step Up: High Water, Manhunt: Deadly Games), "Union of Justice." So with less than a week to go until the series' long-awaited debut, how about a look behind the scenes to see how it all came together? Well, you're in luck because that's exactly what's awaiting you below:

With the series set to stick a sweet superhero landing on the streaming service on May 7, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE)

Here's a look back at the teaser trailer/date announcement video released for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy as well as a look at how the comic made the jump from the page to the screen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESogX9uGN6Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official First Look – From Comic To Screen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09wRcI48110)

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.