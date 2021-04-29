Jupiter's Legacy OST Preview: Check Out Track "Union of Justice" Here

Up until now, our coverage of Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy has focused mostly on the look of the May 7th-debuting series. From behind-the-scenes looks to teaser and trailers to poser key art, viewers have had a chance to see for themselves what the world of super-family The Sampsons- Josh Duhamel's (Transformers) Sheldon Sampson aka Utopian, Leslie Bibb's (Tag) Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Ben Daniels' (The Crown) Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave, Andrew Horton's (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) Brandon Sampson, and Elena Kampouris's (Sacred Lies) Chloe Sampson- has to offer. Now viewers are getting a chance to hear what the series has to offer, with Milan Records (a member of the Sony Music Masterworks family) and composer Stephanie Economou (Step Up: High Water, Manhunt: Deadly Games) proudly presenting Jupiter's Legacy (Music from the Netflix Original Series)– and we have the debut track "Union of Justice" on hand for you to check out.

With the album set to release the same day as the series (though preorders are available here), listeners can expect a score combined with experimental and choral-style vocals with lyrics sourced from Millar's original comic book text, which Economou translated into Latin. But enough from us because we know what you're really here for so without further ado, here's "Union of Justice":

Here's a look at the complete tracklisting for Jupiter's Legacy (Music from the Netflix Original Series): 1. Union of Justice / 2. The Utopian / 3. Chloe / 4. The Patterns / 5. Disembarking / 6. Traversing the Crevasse / 7. "Where to, Ulysses?" / 8. The Island / 9. Raikou / 10. The Overdose / 11. Grace Finds the Sketches / 12. Paragon and Iron Orchid / 13. Service, Compassion, Mercy / 14. Tree Symbols / 15. Through the Storm / 16. Morocco / 17. George's Isolation / 18. The Hilltop Battle / 19. Everything Ends Up in a Box / 20. Miller's Farm / 21. Crossing the Desert / 22. Being a Sampson / 23. Hutch / 24. Van Chase / 25. A New Leader / 26. Skyfox and Blackstar / 27. Illumination / 28. Jupiter's Legacy

"This first season of Jupiter's Legacy offers staggering diversity in style, scale, emotion and time period, so I set out to create a musical landscape through which the score could expand and contract; kind of like a kaleidoscope. This afforded me the opportunity to explore varied stylistic sound worlds, from hybrid orchestral to industrial rock to contemporary electronic," Economou explains. "At a critical moment in the season, I composed a large-scale choral piece using two of the main musical themes: the heroic 'Union' theme and what I call the 'quest germ,' which is a cyclical sequence of notes that emerges as our adventure unfolds [Track 28: "Jupiter's Legacy"]. For the chorale, I decided to source the lyrics from the original comic series by Mark Millar and translated the text into Latin. In order to make this pinnacle moment feel purposeful and impactful, I chose to unwind the choral idea by recording small modules of detuned, experimental vocals with the masterfully innovative singer, Ari Mason. My objective was to have these fragmented vocal elements serve as a kind of musical breadcrumb trail, slowly and abstractly weaving itself into the fibers of the score, culminating in a grand declaration of our main Union theme with full choir at the climax."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE)

Here's a look back at the teaser trailer/date announcement video released for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy as well as a look at how the comic made the jump from the page to the screen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESogX9uGN6Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official First Look – From Comic To Screen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09wRcI48110)

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.