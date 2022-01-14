Justified: City Primeval – Timothy Olyphant Set for FX Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is set to return to his highly-acclaimed role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the upcoming FX limited series Justified: City Primeval. Inspired by the late author Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the new series finds Raylan having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. "'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

Based on on the Leonard novella "Fire in the Hole," Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010-2015 and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, received two Emmy Awards wins among a number of other awards, including a Peabody Award and AFI Television Program of the Year Award. Leonard consulted with the producers and participated on panels for the show up until his death in August of 2013. "When 'Justified' concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens. The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team," said President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Jeff Frost & Co-President, Jason Clodfelter. "We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael, and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."