Justified: For What It's Worth, Danny? Raylan Didn't See It, Either

With FX's "City Primeval" set for July 18th, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens tries to "reassure" Danny in the following classic Justified moment.

Before U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), collide on the mean streets of Detriot in Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval beginning on July 18th, it's time to look back on another one of the brilliant moments from the previous seasons that helped give viewers a better understanding of what Raylan us all about. And for this go-around, we're taking a look at S05E10: "Weight" (directed by John Dahl and written by Taylor Elmore & Keith Schreier)…

In the following clip, Danny's (A. J. Buckley) attempt to grieve & bury his dog is interrupted by Raylan, who – out of respect for the sad occasion – offers Danny a deal where only he goes down for the drugs in the bag. Of course, Raylan's world is filled will bad guys with delusions of grandeur, so Danny pulls a knife and decides that he & Raylan should test out "the 21-foot drill." Well, let's just say that it appears Danny's dog was looking to be reunited with his owner a lot sooner than Danny expected:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

