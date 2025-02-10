Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: fox, kendrick lamar, super bowl, Tubi

Kendrick Lamar Helps Fuel Big Super Bowl LIX Viewing Numbers For FOX

Though final numbers hit on Tuesday, FOX's Kendrick Lamar-fueled Super Bowl LIX broadcast pulled in 126 million viewers across all platforms.

Article Summary Kendrick Lamar powers Super Bowl LIX to 126M viewers, setting a new record for the NFL championship game.

FOX's Super Bowl audience peaked at 135.7M during the second quarter of Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Kendrick wowed with hits like "HUMBLE." and "Not Like Us," joined by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson & DJ Mustard.

The Tubi streaming experiment shines, adding 13.6M out of 14.5M Super Bowl stream viewers.

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only big winners on Sunday night (sorry, Kansas City Chiefs fans). Though the final data will be released on Tuesday, FOX wasn't willing to wait to share the good news. The NFL's Super Bowl LIX pulled in 126 million viewers across the network, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and the NFL's digital properties – with all of that coming from projections from Fox Corp that looks at a combination of Nielsen and first-party data. What does that mean, exactly? Aside from that number making it the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, this year's game marks the third consecutive Super Bowl to score record-setting viewing numbers.

How are those numbers shaking out? If the projections hold, this year's big game would be up 2.1% from last year's previous record of 123.4M viewers and would be up 9.4% from 2023's 115.1 million viewers. There were two very interesting highlights from what was released by FOX. First, the Tubi experiment produced some big-time results – accounting for 13.6 million of the average 14.5 million streaming viewers. Second, viewing numbers during the game hit the high mark of 135.7 million viewers between 8-8:15 pm ET – hitting during the second quarter and at the time that Kendrick Lamar was set to take the stage for Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar Delivers

Joined by SZA and kicking things off with Samuel L. Jackson as an "Uncle Sam" who continually lectured Lamar on confirming and playing the fame, that was the last thing we got from the artist. Over the course of the approximately 13-minute lyrical onslaught, viewers were treated to a storytelling approach to hits like "squabble up," "HUMBLE.," "GNX," and "tv off," and more – and was joined by SZA "luther" and "All the Stars." But the big question of the night was if we would hear "Not Like Us" in light of Drake threatening legal action. "I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar says at one point – only to be joined by DJ Mustard for a searing rendition of the diss track that had the stadium intoxicated.

Here's a look at Jackson's "Uncle Sam" introducing Lamar at the start of the halftime show, followed by some highlights (we'll add the full video if/when it goes live):

Yes, that was an appearance by the amazing Serena Williams (IYKYK), followed by a message from Williams:

Serena Williams makes an appearance during Kenrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/7LvAe1WPJe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

DJ Mustard joins Kendrick Lamar on the field to perform 'TV Off' at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/1OPyCDmtQt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!