Kenny Omega Appears in Video Highlights from Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling kicked off 2021 with an excellent first episode of the year ahead of Saturday's Genesis Impact Plus special and the following week's big Hard to Kill PPV. Impact featured several matches as well as appearances by Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. Impact has released highlights of the show on YouTube, and The Chadster is going to dutifully post them because that's how you wrestling journalism.

The first match of the show was a preview of the return of the Super X Cup happening at Genesis on Saturday, as Crazzy Steve defeated Ace Austin, Blake Christian, and K.C. Navarro.

The second match of the night was scheduled to be a tag team battle between Rhino and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young and Joe Doering, but a newly-revamped Cody Deaner replaced Young in the match and pinned his own cousin.

The last semi-final match of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament took place on Impact Wrestling last night, as Jordynne Grace and Jazz came up short against Havok and Neveah.

In a shocking upset with some help from Willie Mack, Matthew Palmer did indeed manage to go three minutes in the ring with Moose.

In the main event, Eddie Edwards battled Sami Callihan with the intention of putting their rivalry to rest once and for all, but it didn't exactly work out that way…

We also got a promo between Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo to build up their upcoming match for the Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill in two weeks.

And Kenny Omega and the GoodBrothers brawled with Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in the Impact parking lot.

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch, with commercials replaced by classic TNA moments or chats with Melissa Santos. Impact also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.