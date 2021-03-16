Killing Eve Ending with Season 4 in 2022; Spinoffs Being Discussed

On Tuesday morning, fans of BBC America's Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw-starring Killing Eve were faced with a "good news-bad news-good news" situation. First, the good news is that the fourth season of the award-winning spy drama-thriller begins filming this summer in the UK and across Europe- with the eight-episode season set for a 2022 debut. Now, the bad news: that fourth season will also be the series' last- but wait! Though no specific details were offered, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, wants fans to know that the network is very much interested in looking at spinoff series and other projects, writing in his statement, "We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe." Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing.

Anything worth having is worth the wait. #KillingEve

"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve," said Gentle. "From the magical Phoebe to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," said Oh. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, saying, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."