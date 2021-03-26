Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series

Kim's Convenience, the beloved Canadian sitcom may be cancelled prematurely, but the stars are not going anyway. Andrew Phung, who plays Jung's best friend Kimchee, and Nicole Power, who plays their boss and Jung's girlfriend, have landed new shows. One of them is a direct spin-off from Kim's Convenience with Power playing the same character from the original series.

Phung has co-created a new series called Run the Burbs with The Secret Marathon writer Scott Townsend. Phung will play a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids who decide to take a different way of living life in the suburbs. The series had been in development since May 2020 and is produced by Pier 21 Films. More details about the show will be announced later this spring.

Power will reprise her Kim's Convenience character Shannon Ross for Strays. This makes the show a direct spin-off of Kim's Convenience. After leaving the Handy Car Rental, Shannon will move to Hamilton, Ontario to take a new job. Power will star with an ensemble cast featuring Frank Cox O'Connell, Tina Jung, Nikki Duval, Kevin Vidal, Tony Nappo, Paula Boudreau, and Emily Piggford. She will be working with Kim's Convenience co-creator and Schitt's Creek writer Kevin White. Strays is produced by Thunderbird Entertainment, the series has been in development since July 2018 and is currently in production. Fans of Kim's Convenience might be sad that Shannon may have broken up with Jung.

"As our comedy slate continues to evolve, we are thrilled to continue working with Andrew and Nicole and offer audiences two new comedies to look forward to starring these incredible talents they have come to know and love," said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports at CBC. "Both of these series were planned to join Kim's Convenience on our comedy lineup this upcoming year, to reflect how many young Canadians are forging new lives outside of urban centres in Canada. We look forward to watching Andrew and Nicole as they explore these new stories." Both shows will launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season. (Deadline Hollywood)