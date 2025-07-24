Posted in: Conventions, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Invites SDCC to Hang Out in "Hank Hill's Backyard"

Check out what Hulu has in store for Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill at San Diego Comic-Con with "Hank Hill’s Backyard."

Article Summary King of the Hill brings "Hank Hill’s Backyard" experience to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with lawn games and BBQ.

Fans can visit SDCC’s Mega Lo Mart for custom trucker hats and try activities like Alamo Pong and boot tossing.

The new King of the Hill Season 14 premieres August 4 on Hulu, with Hank and Peggy returning to Arlen, Texas.

Creators discuss honoring the late Johnny Hardwick, Brittany Murphy, and Tom Petty in the upcoming season.

With less than two weeks to go until Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' beloved animated series King of the Hill hits Hulu screens with its 14th season, attendees at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) are getting a chance to hang out in "Hank Hill's Backyard." We're talking about a Texas cookout experience that includes Alamo Pong and Rhinestein's Cowboy Boot Toss. Along with a ton of great photo ops, attendees could head over to the Mega Lo Mart for a customized trucker hat or check out the Arlen water tower for a bottle of Arlen's finest. Throw BBQ snacks, lawn games, and more into the mix, and you have the makings for a great time. Here's a look at what went down (and thanks to Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski for the image gallery):

When the series returns for Season 14 on August 4th, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent the past several years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. Here's a look back at two previous previews for Hulu's King of the Hill Season 14, followed by what else we've learned about the animated series' return:

King of the Hill Team Discuss Doing Right by Hardwick, Murphy, Petty

With Judge, Showrunner/EP Saladin K. Patterson, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss attending ATX TV Fest, Huss opened up about how it felt taking over the role of Dale Gribble, made famous by the late Johnny Hardwick (who recorded six episodes of the upcoming season before passing away in August 2023). In addition, Daniels and Patterson discussed two additional losses to the KOTH family: the late Brittany Murphy, who voiced Luanne over the course of the original series' run, and the late Tom Petty, who voiced recurring character Lucky, as well as Mud Dobber.

Toby Huss on taking over for Johnny Hardwick: "Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow. I'm not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I'm trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him, and that's a credit to Johnny. So all I'm trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny, and it's so sad that he's not here." Judge also added: "Johnny Hardwick is in six episodes. He's still going to be in the show."

Greg Daniels on Brittany Murphy Bringing Something Special to Luanne: "I would also say, to give the compliment back to the actors, one person I learned so much from, who is no longer here, is Brittany Murphy, who never read it the way you thought it was going to be read. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing Luanne."

Saladin K. Patterson on Honoring Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty's Legacy & Influence: "We talked about the best way to honor them, the show, and the fans as well. I don't want to give any spoilers, but we found opportunities to let them be referenced, in a very respectful way that people are going to appreciate."

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing.

