Posted in: Fox, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dale gribble, fox, hulu, Johnny Hardwick, king of the hill

King of the Hill Star, Voice Actor Johnny Hardwick Passes Away, Age 64

Reports are that King of the Hill star & voice actor Johnny Hardwick (John Michael Hardwick) has passed away at the age of 64.

Fans of Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' animated series King of the Hill and the entertainment industry are mourning the passing of voice actor, comedian, writer & producer Johnny Hardwick (John Michael Hardwick) at age 64. Based on TMZ's reporting, Hardwick – best known for playing Dale Gribble on the beloved animated series – was discovered by law enforcement in his Texas home, where he was pronounced dead (with the cause of death not known at this time). Hardwick would portray the conspiracy theory-loving Dale throughout the show's run; while also serving as a staff writer, story editor & producer on the animated series, as well. Nominated for four Emmy Awards, Hardwick would walk away with some Emmy hardware in 1999 with a win for his work as a producer on the series.

Earlier this year, fans of Judge & Daniels' King of the Hill learned that Hulu had given a series order for a revival of the animated series (muck like with Futurama). Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge & Daniels are creating & executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing. Set to take place in present-day fictional Arlen, Texas, the series was set to star the original voice cast members – with Judge & Harwick set to be joined by Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom.

The popular animated series followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank's friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom), help the Hills navigate a changing world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!