Knuckles Sneak Peek: The Buyer Isn't Buying What Rad Red Is Selling

Knuckles comes face-to-face with his newest adversary - The Buyer - in the following sneak preview of the upcoming Paramount+ series.

With only days to go until SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring Knuckles blasts across streaming screens, we have another sneak preview to pass along – one that focuses on the show's action. Set between the second & third "Sonic" films, the six-episode series follows Knuckles' (Elba) hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery, training Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teaching him the ways of the Echidna warrior. But in the clip that you're about to see, Knuckles is flying solo as he goes face-to-face with a new adversary, The Buyer (Rory McCann). And so far, The Buyer isn't buying what Knuckles is offering fight-wise…

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz, reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

