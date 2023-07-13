Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Kota Ibushi, Pac Named as Blood and Guts Fifth Men on AEW Dynamite

Pac in BCC? Kota Ibushi in Elite for Blood & Guts? Tony Khan's disrespect to WWE hits a new low on the lastest edition of AEW Dynamite! 😤👎

Welcome to another session of The Chadster's objective wrestling coverage! Trust The Chadster, this latest news from AEW really gets on The Chadster's last nerve. 😤 As though their regular antics weren't enough to irk The Chadster, now they're pulling in big names like Pac and Kota Ibushi for their upcoming Blood and Guts match. Auughh man! So unfair!

This week, AEW pulled out all the stops ahead of their Blood & Guts match featuring the Blackpool Combat Club against The Elite. During a segment, Don Callis revealed that the infamous Pac was the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club. As if this wasn't surprising enough, Kenny Omega struck a blow back by revealing the Japanese wrestling star, Kota Ibushi, as the fifth member of The Elite's team. 😱

Oh, and let's not forget about the unexpected ambush by Moxley and Takeshita on Kenny Omega, followed by Pac's blindside hit. Then comes the introduction of Ibushi, The Golden Elite, and a plot-twist brawl that saw Moxley, Takeshita, and PAC wiped out by The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page. It was quite the spectacle indeed, well if you like that kind of uncontrolled, rowdy nonsense.

As The Chadster sees it, they're literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back by taking in his old talent and airing it on their own production. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. You can practically hear the backstabbing betrayal echoing through the hallways of AEW's headquarters. 🤷🏻‍♂️ And that's not even to mention using international stars to gang up on WWE like some kind of global bully. Be a star, Tony Khan!

But Khan isn't content with simply ruining the wrestling business. He has recently begun invading The Chadster's dreams with even more frequency. Does that man not have any boundaries? A recent dream The Chadster had involving the billionaire AEW owner was so vivid, so intense, that The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat.😰

The Chadster was at a local car show, proudly showcasing his sleek Mazda Miata, a cruiser that's as cool as a Smash Mouth beat. Suddenly, the crowd parted, and there was Tony, smirking like the cat who got the cream. He sauntered over, uninvited, a pair of mechanic overalls splattered with grease hugging his body.

Something was very wrong. The Chadster's Miata was taken away into some sort of garage setup right in the middle of the car show. Tony had a wrench in his hand, and the crowd was cheering him on. Can you imagine the audacity of making a joke out of someone's passion? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Tony was tinkering around under the Miata's hood, all the while giving The Chadster a knowing glance. Tony pulled out a spark plug, then the alternator, and – dear Lord, his Miata was being disemboweled! 😭

Suddenly, The Chadster was presented with the pieces of his precious Miata. The crowd was roaring, delighted at Tony's blatant insult. That's when The Chadster woke up, his heart pounding like a kick drum solo at a Smash Mouth concert.

This kind of terror The Chadster has to endure every night demonstrates Tony Khan's obsession with him. The Chadster is the innocent victim here. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and he doesn't understand a single thing about respecting people's personal lives either.

Instead of dreaming about a peaceful WWE show, The Chadster was forced to watch his beloved Miata being used for Khan's sick pleasure. The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off, and as soon as he's done with this White Claw, he's writing a strongly worded email to Tony Khan about invading his dreams. 👿

In conclusion, AEW is simply going down the wrong path. From crowding their roster with WWE's old talent, to the chaotic shenanigans they indulge in, The Chadster simply can't stand it. The Chadster can only hope that fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are not receiving the same torment from Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism. 💪😠 This is not the wrestling business; these guys at AEW just don't understand a single thing about it. 🙅‍♂️

