Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: dog show, fox, preview, westminster, Westminster Dog Show, Westminster Kennel Club

2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Dates Set; 2023 Rewind (IMAGES)

The Westminster Kennel Club released the dates & schedule for the 2024 edition of the famous dog show. Plus, a look back at 2023's winners.

By the time the dust settled on The 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show back in May, we had our Group winners. Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen (Hound Group), Rummie the Pekingese (Toy Group), Winston the French Bulldog (Non-Sporting Group), Ribbon the Australian Shepherd (Herding Group), Cider the English Setter (Sporting Group), Monty the Giant Schnauzer (Working Group), and Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier (Terrier Group). But in the end, among that group of champions, one pup would claim Best in Show – Buddy Holly. But Buddy won't have long to kick back, relax, & enjoy some belly rubs and extra kibble. That's because The Westminster Kennel Club has announced the dates for 2024's 148th edition of the world-famous canine competition: May 11-14, 2024, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City (with tickets set to go on sale in early 2024).

Presented by Purina Pro Plan and set to broadcast on FOX again next year, "America's Dog Show" will attract 3,000+ top-winning dogs for the event. In addition to the 11th Annual Masters Agility Championship, the 2024 schedule includes the 9th Annual Masters Obedience Championship, Dock Diving, Junior Showmanship, 200+ Breed competitions (for Champions only), and 7 Group competitions. And all of that leads up to the big finale – and that's when Best in Show is crowned on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here's a photo gallery of 2023's seven Group winners, followed by a video of "Best in Show" judging & Buddy Holly being crowned and the rundown of the 2024 calendar:

Schedule of Events: Saturday, May 11

Daytime: Canine Celebration Day

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship preliminaries

9th Annual Masters Obedience Championship

Dock Diving at Westminster

Breed Showcase

Dog Sports Demonstration Ring

Dog Show 101 Presentation

Evening:

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals

Monday, May 13 – 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Day 1

Daytime:

Breed judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding breeds)

Junior Showmanship preliminaries

Evening:

Group judging

Tuesday, May 14 – 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Day 2

Daytime:

Breed judging (Sporting, Working, and Terrier breeds)

Junior Showmanship preliminaries

Evening:

Junior Showmanship Finals

Group judging

Best in Show

"For the 148th consecutive year, the Club is excited to host the premier event in dog sports for all to enjoy," said Westminster Kennel Club President Dr. Don Sturz in a statement when the calendar was first announced. "During Westminster Week, fans have the rare opportunity to meet thousands of canine athletes from around the world and watch these incredible dogs as they compete in five different types of competition." Westminster Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher added, "As a former Junior Handler, the 2024 event has special meaning as we will be celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Junior Showmanship competition at Westminster. The tradition of highlighting young dog handlers (ages 9-18) began in 1934. It is woven into the fabric of WKC and will be a key feature of the 148th event" (with the Junior Showmanship preliminary competition set to run over two days, with the Best Junior Handler being awarded in Arthur Ashe Stadium).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!