Kung Fu Season 1 E07: Nicky Needs A Distraction From Devastating News

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the first season of The CW's Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu, with "Guidance" already proving to be quite interesting even without screening the episode yet. While the episode overview puts the focus on learning more about Zhilan's (Yvonne Chapman) past, the images, promo, and sneak preview that follow put more of the spotlight on Nicky (Liang). And for those of you out there who are Nicky and Evan fans (Gavin Stenhouse) then you might want to skip ahead to the preview.

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 7 "Guidance": FLASHBACKS TO ZHILAN'S PAST — After learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need. Elsewhere, Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) confronts her past, and Mei-Lei (Kheng Hua Tan) makes a startling confession. Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu 1×07 Promo "Guidance" (HD) The CW martial arts series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1Dtv8C-Iu0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu | Season 1 Episode 7 | Hartley Family Cabin Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG6fIwrk8VU)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

