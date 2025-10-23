Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman

Landman Season 2: Things Heat Up in This Final Official Trailer

Returning for its second season on November 16th, here's a look at the final official trailer and new images for Paramount+'s Landman.

With Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore-starring original drama series Landman set to make its second season return on Sunday, November 16th, Paramount+ has released a final official trailer that sees things heating up for Tommy (Thornton) on a number of fronts. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble – it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break – will it be Tommy? In addition, we have a look at the official key art poster, character portrait images, and two new looks at the upcoming season:

"Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor [Sheridan] was able to really dive into the relationships more," Thornton shared recently about the upcoming season and how it differs from the first season. "Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic. But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity."

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive-produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive-produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the streaming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!