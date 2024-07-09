Posted in: TV | Tagged: landman, paramount, preview, taylor sheridan

Landman: Taylor Sheridan Series Set for November; Images Released

Premiering November 17th on Paramount+, check out the preview images for Taylor Sheridan's Billy Bob Thornton & Demi Moore-starring Landman.

From Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawman: Bass Reeves to a number of other projects coming down the pipeline, Taylor Sheridan's "Sheridan-verse" continues to grow in impressive ways. Beginning with a two-episode debut on Sunday, November 17th, we can add Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman to that list. Created by Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. While there's still some time to go until the show premieres, we have an impressive "who's who" image gallery to pass along.

Joining Thornton for Landman are series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer with the streaming series distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

