Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: larry david, Life Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness

Larry David Tackles U.S. History in New HBO Sketch Comedy Series

Larry David's new HBO sketch comedy series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, debuts on June 26th. Here's your first look!

Ever since Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped up its run, fans have been wondering what Larry David's next act would be. Thanks to today's SXSW panel, a lot of those questions were answered with a preview of HBO's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. Stemming from David and Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld), and produced by Higher Ground, the seven-episode HBO Original sketch comedy series kicks off on Friday, June 26th, at 9 pm ET/PT (and will also be available to stream on HBO Max). According to the official overview for the series, "President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion… But then Larry David called."

HBO's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is meant to be a satirical look at our nation's history as we honor America's 250th anniversary. Directed by Schaffer, each episode is expected to average four sketches. As for who we can expect to see appearing, David and Schaffer revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm alums like Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman (set as Susan B. Anthony) are aboard. In addition, the cast includes Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes as the Wright brothers, and David and Jerry Seinfeld as Lewis and Clark. In addition, Vince Vaughn is set to guest-star, and President Barack Obama will appear with David in a sketch.

HBO's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is written and executive produced by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Executive produced by Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground. Founded by the Obamas, the production company Higher Ground produces scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, digital series, and more. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, and has produced celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, Rustin, and American Symphony.

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