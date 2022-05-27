Law & Order S22: Anthony Anderson Departs; New OC S03 Showrunner

If you're a fan of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise, then it must be nice knowing that you have an entire three-hour block of primetime programming dedicated to you. As you know, Thursday nights this fall will find the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then the trifecta wraps up with the third season of the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime at 10 p.m. But that doesn't mean there aren't some changes in store before the three series return- here's an update:

"Law & Order": It was reported when Anthony Anderson first signed to return as Det. Kevin Bernard that his deal was for only one season, and that's what he's sticking to with word that Anderson will not be returning to the flagship series in the fall. Waterston also signed a one-season deal, but his presence at NBCUniversal's Upfronts earlier this month has many believing he will return for at least another season.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime": Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Bryan Goluboff (Co-EP, Law & Order: SVU) will be joining the third season as executive producer and showrunner. Goluboff replaces interim showrunner Barry O'Brien, who has served in that position for the past three months. O'Brien replaced the previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken (who departed the show during the season) and will continue on Organized Crime as a writer & executive producer next season.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its second season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.