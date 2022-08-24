Law & Order Event: SVU, OC & OG Series to Crossover for First Time

NBC definitely knows how to kick off "Law & Order" Thursday, dropping the news that all three of Dick Wolf's dramas will come together for the first time in a special crossover event that sees all three teams tackling an epic case. Set for Thursday, September 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT (and on Peacock the next day), the story begins on Organized Crime, continues through SVU, and then wraps up on the original series. Written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) & Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.), the crossover sees the first two hours directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (The Deuce) directing the third hour.

Now here's a look at the first trailer for the "Law & Order" Premiere Event, set for Thursday, September 22nd:

In this "Law & Order" Premiere Event, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf said in a statement when news of the crossover was first announced. "Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of 'Law & Order' Thursday." Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, added in a statement, "This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who've been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC. We couldn't be more excited to open our season with such a historic event." Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, produces.