Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

So if you've been following what Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been up to now that both series are back in production, you know that it's been a series of whispered videos shot in and around their respective sets. After helping Meloni fix the internet he broke over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, Hargitay was the recipient of a surprise video from Meloni and his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler. Well, it's been a few days but Hargitay has posted a response, explaining that filming on SVU was going on before acknowledging that Meloni had a mic-drop moment with Burstyn appearing. But then Hargitay proved that Meloni isn't the only one who can pull off a little "L&O" crossover magic but giving him a peek at who was on set with her for SVU filming? That's right, it's Danielle Moné Truitt's Sgt. Ayanna Bell.

Here's a look at Hargitay's response to Meloni and Burstyn's video, with Truitt showing up towards the end t keep the crossover flow flowing:

Here's a look back at Meloni and Burstyn reaching out to Hargitay for a little social media reunion:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

