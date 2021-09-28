Law & Order: Original Series Returning to NBC for Season 21

The "Dun-Dun!" is back for a 21st season after what could best be described as a "long winter's nap" (translation: the show was abruptly ended over ten years ago). NBC, "Law & Order" franchise creator Dick Wolf, and writer-showrunner Rick Eid (FBI, Chicago P.D.) will once again be turning the spotlight back on "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders" with the return on Law & Order. Wolf and Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment, with the expectation being that the series will join SVU and Organized Crime for a "Law & Order" primetime block. Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment are expected to reach out to former cast members shortly, with characters such as Sam Waterson's Jack McCoy reportedly at the top of the producers' "wish list."

"There are very few things in life that are literally 'dreams come true'. This is mine," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first announced. Rumors of the franchise's return began shortly after word came down that NBC wasn't moving forward with legal drama spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense. "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming in their statement on Tuesday. "The return of the flagship 'Law & Order' series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," added Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, in their statement.