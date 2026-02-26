Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Our S27E13: "Corrosive" Preview

With NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU returning tonight, here's our updated preview for Season 27 Ep. 13: "Corrosive."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU returns tonight after a break for NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage

Season 27 Episode 13 "Corrosive" centers on an attack against a respected New York judge

The SVU team follows clues from an anonymous tip line video to connect to the judge's case

Rollins steps in to help a victim of abuse come to terms with their trauma in a parallel storyline

NBC's "Law & Order" Universe returns tonight, after taking a break for the network's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage. Tonight, Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU S27E13: "Corrosive" finds the team looking to make the connection between a video posted anonymously on the unit's tip line and an attempt on a sitting judge's life, while Rollins (Kelli Giddish) looks to help an abuse victim. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and preview of tonight's episode (along with a special trailer celebrating tonight's big return waiting for you above).

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 13: "Corrosive" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 13: "Corrosive" – An attempt on a respected judge's life is connected to an anonymous video posted to the SVU tip line; Rollins tries to help a victim come to terms with their abuse. Directed by Martha Mitchell and written by Brant Englestein.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

