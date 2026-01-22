Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Our S27E11 "Career Psychopath" Preview

The past hits back at Rollins and Carisi hard during NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Ep. 11: "Career Psychopath."

Article Summary Rollins and Carisi face a dangerous threat linked to one of their previous cases.

Benson seeks help from an old friend who comes out of retirement for a critical investigation.

S27E11 "Career Psychopath" dives into personal attacks and old wounds for the SVU team.

Get a preview of tonight's episode, including the official synopsis, gallery, and highlights.

We're back with a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. But for Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino), that's anything but good news when a personal attack leads them to investigate a connection to a previous case they worked on. Meanwhile, S27E11: "Career Psychopath" also finds Benson (Hargitay) looking to an old friend for help with a case. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's chapter, followed by some highlights from Giddish's recent visit to The Drew Barrymore Show.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 11: "Career Psychopath" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 11: "Career Psychopath" – When a stranger threatens Rollins and Carisi's lives, they suspect it's connected to a case they worked together; Benson asks an old friend to come out of retirement for help with an investigation. Directed by Michael Smith and screenplay by Nicholas Evangelista.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

