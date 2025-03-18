Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, organized crime

Law & Order Crossover Set for April 17; Organized Crime S05E01 on NBC

Following a big crossover event, Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 1 will air on NBC on April 17th.

Two things to know about the upcoming fifth season of EPs Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Matt Olmstead, and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Just because the series is now on Peacock and not NBC doesn't mean that there still won't be crossovers with the other "Law & Order" shows – something "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay made clear in previous interviews. Even with streaming as its new home, there was no way that NBCUniversal wasn't going to give NBC viewers a taste of what Season 5 has to offer. When "Organized Crime" returns on April 17th, the season premiere will stream on Peacock and air on NBC. The episode will air that day at 10 pm, following a crossover event between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU (Overview: "A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes"). For that week, Found will move to Monday, April 14th – returning to its Thursday/10 pm timeslot the following week.

Along with Meloni, the series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – and (based on the images you're about to see) Ellen Burstyn making a return as Bernadette Stabler. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Now, here's a look at the image gallery and official series/season overview that was released alongside the confirmed season premiere date and teaser (waiting for you above):

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

