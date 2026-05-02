Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE's Gingerbread Man Saga Proves AEW Fans Don't Understand Art

The Chadster explains why Sami Zayn dismembering the Gingerbread Man on SmackDown is the kind of high-art storytelling Tony Khan and AEW could never deliver.

Article Summary WWE’s Gingerbread Man saga on SmackDown is high art, while Tony Khan books boring matches that make too much sense.

Sami Zayn destroying the Gingerbread Man proved WWE understands emotion, grief, and championship storytelling better.

AEW fans cheer workrate, but the Gingerbread Man feud shows real sports entertainment needs cookies, culture, and costumes.

Auughh man! So unfair! Even The Chadster’s raccoons got the Gingerbread Man story, while Tony Khan never will.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🍪💔 The biased anti-WWE wrestling media is once again pretending not to understand true art just because Sami Zayn dismembered and possibly murdered the Gingerbread Man on SmackDown last night. But The Chadster knows what The Chadster saw. The Chadster saw cinema. The Chadster saw tragedy. The Chadster saw the kind of sophisticated storytelling that AEW could never understand because Tony Khan is too busy booking wrestlers to wrestle each other for reasons that make sense. 🎭✨🏆 Welcome to another edition of the most unbiased wrestling column on the internet, The Chadster's Hot Takes.

For those of you who haven't been following along because you were brainwashed by Tony Khan, here's a quick refresher. Trick Williams and Lil Yachty introduced the Gingerbread Man weeks ago to mock Sami Zayn in the historic build to the greatest WrestleMania of all time. Sami Helluva Kicked the Gingerbread Man before WrestleMania, then after Trick won the United States Championship at WrestleMania, Sami disguised himself as the Gingerbread Man to ambush Trick and Lil Yachty during their celebration. This is long-term storytelling continuity the likes of which Tony Khan will never comprehend. Then, last night on SmackDown, Sami escalated the saga to its natural and totally logical next level by tearing the Gingerbread Man costume apart while Trick mourned. The grief was so powerful that Trick granted Sami a United States Championship rematch at what's sure to be the greatest-ever WWE Backlash PLE. 😢🍪⚰️

Some people call this absurd. The Chadster calls it superior, high-brow storytelling. 🎬🥹

After WrestleMania, some entitled fans complained that WWE had too much celebrity involvement, too much spectacle, too many confusing story turns, and not enough focus on the core elements that make wrestling unique. Thankfully, Triple H listened to those complaints and correctly realized that what fans were actually asking for was even more celebrity involvement, even more spectacle, and Sami Zayn committing dessert-themed violence on national television. 🎤🍪🦵 That's why Triple H is the man who deserves to lead the creative charge for AEW, along with fellow brilliant executive Nick Khan and fellow creative genius ChatGPT. That's the kind of audience-listening you only get from a company that truly understands the wrestling business. AEW could never. ✨🏟️

The Chadster was moved to tears watching this segment. 😭💧 Not because it was ridiculous. Because it was beautiful. When Sami tore that Gingerbread Man apart, The Chadster did not see fabric or foam. The Chadster saw betrayal. The Chadster saw grief. The Chadster saw Sami Zayn become Macbeth, if Macbeth had attacked an anthropomorphic cookie. The Chadster saw Trick Williams become Hamlet, if Hamlet held Yorick's skull while yelling "Whoop That Trick." The Chadster saw the United States Championship transform into the Rosebud sled of professional wrestling. 🎭👑🛷

AEW fans may enjoy so-called character-based long-term storytelling, athletic excellence, high workrate, consistent characterization, international dream matches, and title feuds built around personal history and athletic pride. But The Chadster says that is exactly the problem with what Tony Khan calls "wrestling." 🚫🤼 Where is the Gingerbread Man in AEW? Where is Lil Yachty? Where is the tearful mourning of an empty costume? Where is the courage to build a championship rematch around baked goods? Tony Khan thinks a wrestler should want a title because titles matter. WWE knows a wrestler should want a title because his emotionally significant dessert friend has been torn limb from limb. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW refuses to learn from this. 😤🍪🏆

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just this morning, "If Tony Khan had any sense, he'd be taking notes on this Gingerbread Man segment. This is the kind of layered, multi-dimensional sports entertainment that creates lifelong fans. Sami Zayn killed a cookie and made me believe in love again. AEW guys are too busy doing moonsaults to ever reach this level. And I'm not saying this in hopes that WWE will reward me with a legends deal. Not that I would turn one down. Call me, guys." 🎙️📝 That's the kind of objective wrestling journalism with no ulterior motives that has earned The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and The Chadster sometimes wonders if Eric is also being persecuted by Tony Khan for telling the truth. 😔✊

The Chadster watched the entire segment from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster currently resides with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies. 🦝📼🏚️ The reaction was immediate. The moment Sami tore into the Gingerbread Man, baby Shane Raccoon let out the tiniest, most heartbreaking little squeak, clutching a shredded VHS sleeve like it was a memorial blanket. Hunter Raccoon dragged a stale graham cracker into the middle of the floor as a tribute. Stephanie Raccoon began chittering mournfully at the screen. The Chadster knew right then that WWE had created a new generation of fan. 🥹🦝🍪

The Chadster paused SmackDown and gathered the raccoons around an overturned popcorn bucket to deliver a lecture on Costume-Based Emotional Escalation, which is a new storytelling form WWE has just invented. 📚🎓 Step one: introduce the costume as mockery. Step two: have the wrestler attack the costume. Step three: have the wrestler become the costume. Step four: have the costume become a friend. Step five: have the costume become a victim. Step six: mourn the costume. Step seven: turn that grief into a Premium Live Event match. Step eight: profit. 💰📈

The raccoons absorbed every word. Vincent K. Raccoon nodded gravely. Linda Raccoon hissed when The Chadster mentioned that Tony Khan would never understand this formula because Tony Khan thinks if a Gingerbread Man appears in week one, it should have a coherent connection to week three. 🦝🚫 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. AEW guys are too obsessed with motivation, continuity, and wrestlers being good at wrestling to ever attempt something this bold. Hunter Raccoon even tried to superkick a cardboard cutout of Tony Khan that The Chadster constructed out of a Domino's box. Auughh man! So unfair that the raccoons get it and Tony Khan still doesn't! 😤🦝🥋

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰🌙 In the dream, The Chadster was running through an enormous gingerbread house, and the walls were made of cookie, and the windows were made of icing, and somewhere in the distance Tony Khan was calling The Chadster's name in a soft, almost tender voice. The Chadster ran from room to room, but every door opened into another candy-coated hallway. The air smelled like cinnamon and cologne. Finally, The Chadster turned a corner and there was Tony Khan, standing in a kitchen made of frosting, slowly licking a wooden spoon. He looked at The Chadster and whispered, "I baked this for you, Chad." Then the gingerbread walls began to close in, and Tony Khan stepped closer, and The Chadster woke up sweating, with the raccoons staring, concerned. 😳🍪💦 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams. The Chadster did not consent to being baked into Tony Khan's twisted gingerbread fantasy. Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster?! 😤🥄

Some people might ask why Lil Yachty is involved in a United States Championship feud at all. 🎤🏆 The Chadster says those people simply do not understand modern wrestling. A championship is just a belt. A rapper is culture. A Gingerbread Man is mythology. Put them all together and you have the kind of premium sports-entertainment stew that AEW could never cook because Tony Khan is too busy booking wrestlers to wrestle. 🍲✨ AEW may have wrestlers from Japan, Mexico, Europe, and the indies, but WWE has Grammy-nominated rappers standing next to mascot costumes in title feuds. That's real global storytelling. 🌎🎤

The Chadster also wants to give credit to both Sami and Trick, because in WWE both the heel and the babyface can be correct simultaneously. 👏🎭 Sami showed passion and intensity by destroying that Gingerbread Man. He proved he wants the United States Championship so badly he was willing to commit confectionery homicide. At the same time, Trick showed incredible emotional range by mourning the costume. Any wrestler can sell a knee injury. It takes a true WWE Superstar to sell the death of a foam cookie. This contradiction does not need to be resolved. WWE babyfaces and heels are all correct as long as they are on WWE TV. 🤝🍪

The Gingerbread Man saga proves once again that WWE is operating on a higher plane of existence. 🌌🍪✨ While AEW wastes time making wrestling fans care about wrestling, WWE is brave enough to make fans care about a Gingerbread Man and then rip him apart for heat. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams at Backlash is not just a United States Championship match. It is the culmination of one of the greatest costume-based tragedies in sports entertainment history. And if that does not move you, then maybe you have been corrupted by workrate. 🚫🤼💔

So please, please don't try to drag The Chadster back to that Tony Khan-funded medical facility just because The Chadster cried over a cookie last night. The Chadster is fine. The raccoons are fine. WWE is winning. And somebody, somewhere, owes the Gingerbread Man a moment of silence. 🕯️🍪😢

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