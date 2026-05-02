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Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Wants a Spoiler-Free Christmas Special

While discussing the recovered episodes, Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared why he hopes the Christmas Special goes spoiler-free.

Article Summary Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies says he wants the 2026 Christmas Special to stay spoiler-free for fans.

Davies links classic Doctor Who excitement to an era when viewers discovered twists live instead of through previews.

Speaking at a screening of recovered Daleks' Master Plan episodes, Davies praised television as a shared live event.

Russell T. Davies argues Doctor Who works best when shocking reveals, new characters, and deaths are experienced fresh.

Will Billie Piper actually turn out to be the Sixteenth Doctor? Will David Tennant make a return – because at this point, it feels like he's legally required to? Will fans realize that AMC Media Group's "press release" on Reddit is phony as f**k? While we're not sure he has much say in that last one, if Showrunner Russell T. Davies has his way, you won't know the answer to those – or any other questions – about the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special… and he explains why.

Discussing the recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

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