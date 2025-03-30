Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Lazarus

Lazarus Sneak Peek: Axel Has a Nasty Habit of Breaking Out of Prisons

In the latest sneak peek at Studio MAPPA, Adult Swim, and Shinichirō Watanabe's Lazarus, it's pretty clear that Axel's no fan of prisons.

With less than a week to go until Studio MAPPA, Adult Swim, and Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) Lazarus start hitting screens, we're getting a look at one of the team members in action. Produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA, the animated series follows a ragtag team of secret agents hunting for a vaccine to save humanity after a seemingly miracle cure-all drug turns deadly – and they only have 30 days to do it. In the clip you're about to see, Axel (Mamoru Miyano/Jack Stansbury) has this nasty habit of breaking out of prisons – and it's apparently a habit that he hasn't been able to break.

Set to hit screens during Adult Swim's Toonami on Saturday, April 5th, here's the latest preview for Lazarus:

Adult Swim's Lazarus: Music, Previews & More!

Previously, Adult Swim and Milan Records rolled out three lead singles from the animated series – including the main theme by Kamasi Washington, as well as tracks from Bonobo and Floating Points – but that's just the beginning! Each artist is offering a full-length soundtrack for the series – with all three albums dropping on Friday, April 11th. Here's an official rundown of what you need to know and how you can check out those tracks.

Multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader Washington unveiled the series' theme song, "Vortex." This ambitious multi-suite jazz number shifts between choral-punctuated ensemble movements, virtuosic saxophone solos, and a searing electric guitar climax. You can check out the track here and watch it in action in the opening sequence video below.

British musician, producer, and DJ Bonobo debuted the original vocal track "Dark Will Fall," a Western-meets-gospel slow burn led by acoustic guitar and soulful vocals by Jacob Lusk that gradually intensified into a choral-led vocal crescendo.

Producer and composer Floating Points contributed a 9-minute masterpiece of pulsating electronic rhythms and synths with "Dexion," its intricately layered textures and instrumentation culminating into a hypnotically upbeat groove – listen here.

Over the course of the series, viewers will get to meet Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera), Hersch (Megumi Hayashibara), Axel (Mamoru Miyano), Chris (Maaya Uchida), Leland (Yuma Uchida), Doug (Makoto Furukawa), Eleina (Manaka Iwami), and Abel (Akio Otsuka). Now, here's a look at the official teaser and overview that were previously released for Adult Swim's Lazarus:

The year is 2052. The world looked to be on the verge of an unprecedented era of peace and stability, and the painkiller drug "Hapna" developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner had a lot to do with it. Hapna spread throughout the world as a "miracle drug" with no side effects, freeing humanity from pain. Until, that is, Skinner suddenly disappears off the face of the earth. When he reemerges after three years, it is as a devil who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna turns out to be a drug that has a fatal, retroactive effect, one that appears three years after first taking it; it was a death-trap for anyone who took it, even once. Humanity will start dying off in 30 days. The only way to save the world is to get at the cure that only Skinner holds. For that we must first find him. "Lazarus" is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner's true purpose?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

