Lazarus Trailer: Shinichirō Watanabe Series Hits Adult Swim in April

Premiering on April 5th, check out the official trailer for Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop) Lazarus.

So what are you doing at midnight on Saturday, April 5th? Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) hope that you're going to be checking out the series premiere of Lazarus during its Toonami programming block. Produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA, the animated series sees Watanabe returning to the sci-fi action genre – with Lazarus following secret agents hunting for a vaccine to save humanity after a seemingly miracle cure-all drug turns deadly. Along with the announcement of when it will be hitting our screens, Adult Swim also released an official trailer – which is waiting for you above.

Over the course of the series, viewers will get to meet Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera), Hersch (Megumi Hayashibara), Axel (Mamoru Miyano), Chris (Maaya Uchida), Leland (Yuma Uchida), Doug (Makoto Furukawa), Eleina (Manaka Iwami), and Abel (Akio Otsuka). On the music side, the animated series features a score by a collection of renowned jazz & electronic artists, including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. Now, here's a look at the official teaser and overview that were previously released:

The year is 2052. The world looked to be on the verge of an unprecedented era of peace and stability, and the painkiller drug "Hapna" developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner had a lot to do with it. Hapna spread throughout the world as a "miracle drug" with no side effects, freeing humanity from pain. Until, that is, Skinner suddenly disappears off the face of the earth. When he reemerges after three years, it is as a devil who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna turns out to be a drug that has a fatal, retroactive effect, one that appears three years after first taking it; it was a death-trap for anyone who took it, even once. Humanity will start dying off in 30 days. The only way to save the world is to get at the cure that only Skinner holds. For that we must first find him. "Lazarus" is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner's true purpose?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

