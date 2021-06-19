Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E07 Preview: Will A Do-Over Save Sara?

Well, that was a lot to unpack. No, we're not talking about Constantine (Matt Ryan) getting used to his new "roommates" or even some secrets that he and Astra (Olivia Swann) have been hiding. We're not even talking about the possibility of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) having a much closer connection to aliens than we first thought- though all of those topics and more are more than worth their own deep dive. But the top prize goes to Sara (Caity Lotz) for her very understandable reaction to learning from Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) that she's actually a clone. His proof? The "real" Sara's very dead body. See what we mean? This leads us to this week's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with "Back to the Finale: Part II" finding our Legends looking to manipulate time itself to save Sara before she needs saving. Playing with time, huh? What could go wrong? Aside from everything, we mean. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) reunites with Sara so things should be looking up… right?

"Back to the Finale: Part II": BACK IN TIME – With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick, and Gary (Adam Tsekham) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn't joined the Legends. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, and Olivia Swann also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner.

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

