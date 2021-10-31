Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E04 Preview: The Bullet Blondes Return!

A double dose of good news for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with the long-running The CW series kicking off production on the 10th episode of the current seventh season ("The Fixed Point," directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers and written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh) during the same week that it celebrated its 100th episode with quite a few familiar faces returning. But now it's a new week, which means it's time for us to take a look at the next chapter, "Speakeasy Does It." When our Legends' presence results in a popular club being burned down, there's only one thing that's going to save the day, Yup, it's time for an encore performance from The Bullet Blondes (Jess Macallan's Ava & Caity Lotz's Sara). Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) & Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) efforts to reach the Legends get sidetracked, while Gary (Adam Tsekham) helps Nate (Nick Zano) reach an epiphany about his personal life. All of that and more waiting for you below in the preview for "Speakeasy Does It":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 4 "Speakeasy Does It": PROTECTION – When the Legends arrive in Chicago, they come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, however their presence results in upsetting a mob who in turn burn down the club. Wanting to make things right, Zari (Tala Ashe) demands they help to fix the club by throwing a party, with a special performance by The Bullet Blondes, to help raise money to rebuild it. Coincidentally, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are also in Chicago and feel compelled to help a female musician sever ties to the mob, while also trying to reach the Legends. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekham) points out something that Nate (Nick Zano) never realized about his relationship track record. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever.

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 100 Episodes in 100 Seconds | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUycDFQ6bC8)

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, and "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh).

