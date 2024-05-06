Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lego, lucasfilm, star wars

LEGO Star Wars: Ready to "Rebuild the Galaxy" This September (TEASER)

Set for September 13th, check out the teaser trailer for Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - with Ahmed Best, Mark Hamill & more!

On September 13th, Lucasfilm and Danish toy manufacturing company The LEGO Group are set to offer a twisted take on the animated universe you've come to know and love – and we have an official poster & teaser trailer to help us tell you what it's all about. In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into an adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together. Joining Matarazzo (Sig Greebling) for the "four-piece" animated special are Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began," shared executive producer James Waugh. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) added, "The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."

Hernandez, Samit, Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers. Chris Buckley directs the special – with Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois producing.

