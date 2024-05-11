Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Double Header: Ratings Manipulation

Tony Khan is at it AGAIN with AEW Collision and AEW Rampage! It's ratings manipulation, plain and simple, and it makes The Chadster SICK! 🤢🤮

Article Summary AEW's back-to-back Collision and Rampage are ratings ploys against WWE.

Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O'Reilly ignites fury for betraying WWE.

Overblown matches like Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade are yawn-inducing.

Chadster pleads to fans: Reject AEW Collision to stop Tony Khan's schemes!

Auughh man! So unfair! It's happening AGAIN! That no-good Tony Khan is at it AGAIN, trying to pull the wool over everyone's eyes with his blatant ratings manipulation tactics! Don't believe his LIES about sports messing with the schedule for AEW Collision and AEW Rampage – The Chadster knows the TRUTH! This is just another underhanded attempt to trick unsuspecting fans into watching his pathetic AEW programming and steal viewers away from the wrestling juggernaut, the one true king of sports entertainment, WWE! 😩😩😩

Tonight, Tony Khan is unleashing not one, not two, BUT THREE HOURS of AEW programming back-to-back, starting with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT, immediately followed by AEW Rampage. This is clearly an attempt to inflate AEW's ratings and make it look like they're more popular than WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

And what garbage has he booked for AEW Collision? The Chadster is literally sick to his stomach just thinking about it – and The Chadster KNOWS it's not just that four-pack of White Claw he had for breakfast! 🤢🤢🤢

First, we have Adam Copeland, that traitor who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by jumping ship to AEW, defending his precious TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly. Kyle, how COULD you? Triple H treated you so well! Didn't you learn ANYTHING during your time in the hallowed halls of NXT?! You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡😡😡

But wait, it gets WORSE! That dastardly Tony Khan has also booked Thunder Rosa to take on Robyn Renegade, a match that is sure to be as exciting as watching paint dry! And as if that wasn't enough to make The Chadster want to hurl, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli will be facing Top Flight. It makes The Chadster wonder if Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, also have to suffer through these indignities. 😠😠😠

And then there's Lee Moriarty facing Will Ospreay. Seriously? What is WRONG with these guys? Don't they realize that WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling, the be-all and end-all? Why would anyone choose to wrestle anywhere else, especially in a company that's only out to destroy everything WWE has built? It boggles the mind! 🤯🤯🤯

We're also subjected to Brian Cage taking on the Gates of Agony. You know who else could take on the Gates of Agony? The Chadster's Mazda Miata! The Chadster is talking about ultimate driving performance. Zoom zoom zoom! 🚗💨💨

And to cap it all off, FTR Bald will be going one-on-one with Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington. This blatant disrespect for a legend like the original Dynamite Kid by showcasing his nephew on AEW Collision is just another example of how AEW doesn't care about the history of the wrestling business. It's sickening! 🤮🤮🤮

Oh, and did The Chadster mention AEW Rampage? As if two hours of AEW wasn't bad enough, Tony Khan has to subject us to even more of this garbage! We'll see Trent Beretta taking on Dalton Castle, plus Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost. Honestly, The Chadster doesn't even have the energy to get mad about it anymore. Tony Khan has sucked all the life out of him. 🥺🥺🥺

Ugh, you know what? The Chadster can't even finish this post right now. He's going to go throw up. Brb… Ok, The Chadster is back. Tony Khan owes The Chadster for this burrito he just lost, and for all the White Claw The Chadster is going to need to drink to re-drink now to get his buzz back on. He owes The Chadster for all the emotional pain. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. 😠😠😠

Speaking of being obsessed…did you know that The Chadster's older brother has been hired by Bleeding Cool? Can you BELIEVE that?! After all the years of The Bradster trying to outshine The Chadster, now he's trying to steal The Chadster's thunder in the wrestling journalism world? And Bleeding Cool would ALLOW this? After all The Chadster has done for them? The Chadster wants to remind readers that The Chadster is a member of the Unbiased Journalism Club, which is more than The Bradster can say! Stick with the REAL McMahon, folks!

Anyway, The Chadster is begging you, PLEASE don't tune into AEW AEW Collision or AEW Rampage tonight! It'll only encourage Tony Khan's evil schemes! 👿👿👿

It's just not right. It's just not fair. You know what's right? You know what's fair? Smash Mouth! "She was looking kinda dumb with her finger and her thumb in the shape of an L on her forehead." Classic! 🎤🎤🎤

The Chadster is OUT! ✌️✌️✌️

