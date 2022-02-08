Leslie Jones Free to Be Leslie Jones: NBC "Resolved" Olympics "Error"

After taking to social media to announce she was considering ending her social media commentary on NBC's Winter Olympics after finding her posts repeatedly blocked, NBC wants to make it clear that actress, comedian & SNL alum Leslie Jones is more than welcome to keep working her comedic magic. Explaining that a "third-part error" result in some of Jones's posts being blocked, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes released the following statement to The Associated Press: "We have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her." Reportedly, some of the posts were blocked due to increased social media policing to protect NBC's $7.75B investment in Olympics coverage through 2032. When it comes to NBC, non-affiliates are prohibited from running Olympics highlights until after NBC signs off its coverage for the day (generally speaking, 2:30 am US Eastern Standard Time) and are limited on the length of the highlights (with some of Jones's clip hovering around the one-minute mark).

Taking to Instagram & Twitter earlier this week, Jones let us know that it looks like she's done fighting trying to do something that she and many others see as a good thing for the beleaguered games (and for NBC, which already has limited on-ground coverage in the less-than-friendly-to-journalists country). From blocking the screencap videos demonstrating what she's discussing to getting (as she writes) "folks who think they can do it like me" for an imitation of what Jones has been doing… for free, by the way.

And if you need an example of why we've enjoyed Jones's work with not just the Olympics but other events & shows in the past, look no further than her most recent post:

So it seemed only fitting (and one helluva "coincidence") that SNL would look to release a "Best Of" compilation clip themed around the Winter Olympics that features Jones, "Telemundo Winter Olympics," "Donatella Versace Goes Skiing," and more: