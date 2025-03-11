Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: leverage, leverage: redemption

Leverage: Redemption S03 Trailer: A Little Bad Can Do A Lot of Good

With Season 3 set for a three-episode premiere on April 17th, here's the trailer for series creator Dean Devlin's Leverage: Redemption.

Article Summary Season 3 of Leverage: Redemption drops three episodes on April 17th and continues weekly on Thursdays.

The team takes on cases involving clean water, corrupt mayors, and industrialists exploiting child labor.

The season introduces new challenges with past enemies and personal relationships adding extra drama.

Catch Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and more as they bring justice to those in need of... Leverage.

Just before the end of February hit, Prime Video dropped the big news that the third season of series creator and executive producer Dean Devlin's Leverage: Redemption would be hitting streaming screens on April 17th. But not just with one or two episodes – oh, no! Next month's premiere will include the first three chapters of the ten-episode season (with the remaining episodes dropping weekly, one episode per week, on Thursdays). As much as we loved getting a premiere date, a key art poster, and even an early image gallery, nothing compares to an official trailer showing the team back to doing what it does best – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above.

In Season 3, the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people's feet and turning it into dirty money, fights against a mayor who's literally the judge and jury of his small town, outruns a mark who's finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustles a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and brings down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.

Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison. Guest stars for the third season include Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more. The series is created and executive produced by Electric Entertainment's Dean Devlin, alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Chris Downey as executive producer. The first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption and all seasons of Leverage are available on demand and as a Fast Channel on Prime Video.

