Little House: Melissa Gilbert Schools "Nellie"-Wannabe Megyn Kelly

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert didn't take too kindly to Megyn Kelly's comments regarding Netflix's planned reimagining.

In case you didn't catch the news earlier this week, Netflix announced that it had tapped Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, Vampire Diaries, Archive 81) to serve as showrunner and executive producer on a "reimagining" of the classic 1974-'83 NBC series Little House on the Praire that will also be more in line with Laura Ingalls Wilder's book series. From what we can tell, it doesn't appear to be going off the grid in terms of its approach – spotlighting Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they travel from Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Hold on a second…

Here's the thing about Megyn Kelly, ex-talking head from over at FOX "News" who's now taken to ranting and raging on social media and YouTube. We know what you're thinking. Not just anyone can rant and rage on social media and YouTube, so Kelly must be… oh, that's right! Anyone can rant and rage on social media and YouTube. Okay, so Kelly's not unique – got it! Ever since Trump oozed his way back into The White House, there's been a war declared on DEI, the trans community, immigrants, and pretty much anyone who doesn't own an oddly large amount of white sheets that they keep on hangers.

Apparently, Kelly has decided to drag Netflix's upcoming series into her steaming pile of hate. Apparently, NBC's example of hiring someone who didn't have the skills for the job they were getting directed a rant at Netflix that "if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project." Well, it looks like original series star Melissa Gilbert wasn't going to stand for any of that, calling out Kelly on social media for clearly not having actually watched the show she claims to love because it was "woke" from the first episode.

"Apparently Megyn tweeted (I'm not on that platform) asking that Netflix not 'woke-ify' their Little House remake. Ummm… watch the original again. TV doesn't get too much more 'woke' than we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and ever other 'woke' topic you can think of. Thank you very much," Gilbert wrote in response to Kelly's rants. In the post's caption, Gilbert tagged Kelly directly and wrote, "Watch any episode on any streaming platform anywhere in the world."

