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Doctor Who, "Avatar" Anger, Get Jiro! & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Get Jiro!, TWD: Dead City, My Adventures with Superman, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who fallout leads the Daily Dispatch, with sharp takes on the show's future, RTD's status, and a possible Eccleston return.

Avatar: The Last Airbender sparks fresh concern as co-creator Bryan Konietzko signals frustration over the franchise's direction.

Get Jiro! headlines major adaptation news, joined by updates on The Walking Dead: Dead City and My Adventures with Superman.

Also in the TV roundup: Harley Quinn, The X-Files, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Stargate, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harley Quinn/Bane, The X-Files, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Get Jiro!, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Shards, The Walking Dead: Dead City, My Adventures with Superman, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 11th, 2026:

Harley Quinn: Lorey, Marrs Had Bane Spinoff Plans; "Tiny Treat" Soon?

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler's Hulu Pilot Filming in Vancouver & More

AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley Defends, Owen Cup Heats Up Tonight

Sorry, Knicks Fans: James Dolan Made The NBA Finals All About Him

Avatar: The Last Airbender Co-Creator Konietzko Does Not Sound Happy

Get Jiro! Tanaka on Bourdain Series Adapt; Welliver, Pill, Kirk Cast

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E04 Preview: Connor Storrie Gets Intense

The Shards: Ryan Murphy's Bret Easton Ellis Adapt Set for August

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Trailer: United, They Survive

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Intro Brings on The Big Bads

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Netflix Series Welcomes 15 Additions to The Cast

Doctor Who Fallout: Was Lying About The Show's Future a Smart Move?

Doctor Who Fallout: It's Time to Give Christopher Eccleston A Call

Sheriff Country, The Pitt & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hallmark Channel Previews Upcoming "Christmas in July" Film Series

House of the Dragon Star Matt Smith Admires Daemon's DGAF Attitude

Stargate: Shanks, Luttrell, Hewlett React to Canceled Reboot News

Doctor Who Shelved For Now: No Christmas Special; RTD Departing

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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