Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 11th of June 2026
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. And been the most popular article of the year.
Article Summary
- Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel tops Bleeding Cool again, emerging as the site’s most-read story of 2026 so far.
- The Daily LITG roundup tracks Kpop Demon Hunters alongside the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories from yesterday.
- Trending topics include Marvel spoilers, Doctor Who fallout, DC’s Absolute Cassandra Cain, and M.A.S.K. surprises.
- LITG also revisits major headlines from the same date across seven years, plus comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
- Marvel's Avenging Angel For Armageddon Officially Revealed (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Fallout: It's Time to Give Christopher Eccleston A Call
- DC Comics Announce Absolute Cassandra Cain For September 2026
- The Return Of The Marvel Mangaverse After Twenty-Five Years
- All Three Surprise Comics Inside Today's M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag
- Spoilers! Unannounced Hasbro I.P. Joins Energon In M.A.S.K. Blind Bag
- Official: Firestorm's Doomsday Clock Origin Returns To DC (Spoilers)
- Razer Launches The Brand-New Rogue Backpack V4
- Doctor Who Shelved For Now: No Christmas Special; RTD Departing
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Aquaman "Doesn't Just Talk To Fish" Anymore, He's A God (Spoilers)
- The Rolling Stones X Marvel Comics For Foreign Tongues Vinyl
- Official: British Cinemas Failed Sinners, I Swear, F1, Superman & More
- The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog, Sentry And John Wick (Spoilers)
- What If… Clerks' Deleted Ending Happened In The Marvel Universe?
- The United Nations Vs Marvel Comics in Avengers: Armageddon (Spoilers)
- Who Is This Absolute Catwoman & What Did Cassandra Cain Do? (Spoilers)
- KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 10th of June 2026
LITG one year ago, DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan
- DC Comics Has New Owners At Warners, With A "Ten-Year Plan For DC"
- Now Diamond's New Owner Ad Populum Sues Alliance Entertainment (AENT)
- TOLDJA: New Imperial One-Shots – Professor X & Lilanda Are The Exiles?
- Marvel Brings Back Danny Rand For The Undead Iron Fist In September
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: "Big Bang" Spinoff Heavy on CGI
- The True Look Of Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
- Is This The Grand Unified Theory Of Jean Grey/Scott Summers? XSpoilers
- Mountain Dew Releases Two Flavors For Summer 2025
- David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings in The Daily LITG, 9th June 2025
- DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan in The Daily LITG, 10th June 2025
- Into White, The Art Of George Pratt, With Just Eight Hours To Go…
- Diamond Comic Distributors Ends COD Cash-On-Delivery For Comic Shops
- Dark Horse Brings Witcher, Critical Role, Cyberpunk 2077 To Webtoon
- Competing Lawsuits Reveal Diamond Bankruptcy Timeline Began In July
- Diamond Owner Ad Populum Still Ghosting Comic Book Publishers
- Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum Named Ambassadors of Local Comic Shop Day
- YouTube Star Mark Crilley Auctions Rights To Gwen Benny Graphic Novels
LITG two years ago, A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe
- If Peter Parker Asks to Live With You, Say No, And Other Marvelomics
- Will Larry Hama's GI Joe Become The Top Comics Kickstarter Ever?
- X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #1 Preview: Mutant Royal Rumble
- DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?
- Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Will Take It For Task Force VII
- Absolute Power Gossip: Amanda Waller Gets Brainiac Queen (Spoilers)
- This Week, Amanda Waller in Green Lantern & Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
- Val Kilmer Returns as Batman with McFarlane's Batman Forever Wave
- Pokemon TCG Announces The Special Set Shrouded Fable
- A Marvel Approach To Mindfulness With Hulk Not Smash
- Kami Garcia & Sweeney Boo's YA Vampire Graphic Novel High School Bites
- Robyn Warren of Geek Girl Strong Creates Official Marvel Fitness Deck
- Kasia Babis From Progressive Polish Politics To My Little Pony
LITG three years ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics
- SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview, BTS Look Released
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Bruce Horak Teasing Season 2 Return?
- Larry Hama Is Still Writing GI Joe: A Real American Hero Comics
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later For DC Comics
- Marvel To Launch Avengers Inc, From Al Ewing & Leonard Kirk
- Amazing Spider-Man #27 Preview: And Now for the Fallout
- Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is As Good/Bad As You Think {Review}
- Twin Peaks: Mark Frost Confirms Interesting Season 2 Madeline Theory
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Shares "The Road Home" Film Images
- Barry Windsor-Smith Released From Hospital After Suffering A Stroke
- Multiversity: Harley Quinn Literally Screws Up The DCU (Spoilers)
- Persona 5: Comic à la Carte: Udon Previews Spinoff Manga Anthology
- Yen Press Middle Grade Imprint YJ Announces 4 New Books for Kids
- The Future Of THB and Battling Boy From Paul Pope
- Daniel Warren Johnson Void Rivals #1 Cover $200 On eBay, Sight Unseen
- Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics- Daily LITG 10th of June 2023
LITG four years ago, White Male Doctor Whos
- Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"
- 'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap
- Young Justice: Vietti Thanks YJ Family; Weisman Updates S05: "No News"
- Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Will Be Released This October
- First Look At Joe Quesada's Next Project For Marvel
- Next Week, Penguin Random House Has New Packaging For Comics
- DC Reveals Black Adam Justice Society Creative Teams
- LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Donny Cates & Travis Foreman on Marvel Knights: Make The World Go Away
- Erik Larsen On The Danger Of Giving – And Getting – Portfolio Reviews
- Fan-Favorite Artists Return for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
- Eastbourne Gets Its Third Comic Book Store with Another Scorch Comics
- Jenna Is Johanna in The Daily LITG, 10th June 2022
LITG five years ago – Transformers: Shattered Glass Soundwave
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Coming Soon
- Extended Cut of That Conversation Between Cyclops and Kevin Feige
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Hasbro Reveals New Wave of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Figures
- Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights Batman Cover Edition Figure
- Magneto Is Trending Thanks To Anti-Vaxxers' False Claims
- First Look Inside X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz
- Trese Vol. 1 Sells Out, Goes Back to Press as Netflix Anime Premieres
- Shadow Creator Walter Gibson's 1951 Rocket to the Moon Comic Book
- Demon Days: Part 3 Of Peach Momoko's Marvel Saga Hits In September
- Mare Of Easttown Studio To Adapt Todd McFarlane's Sam & Twitch For TV
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs And Barbaric Go Back To Print
- Skybound X #1 Orders Already Over 50K, Is That Enough For Clementine?
- The Danse Macabre of 1952's Horrific #1, Up for Auction
- Larry Hama Returns to Wolverine Run for X-Men Legends in September
- Jae Lee Announces New Comic Book Seven Sons – and Three NFTs
- Barbaric #1 Is Vault's Most-Ordered Comic Yet, At 35,000 Copies
- Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Still Tops Comics Ratings… Is Mamo Next?
- Captain Britain and Captain America Top Advance Reorders
- Kevin Feige And Cyclops, The True Story- Daily LITG, 10th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Dan DiDio Talking
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone got excited. But as the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell continues to top the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations started to rise as well.
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
- Dan DiDio Talks 5G
- The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
- Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
- Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
- Has Walmart Become a Dumping Ground for Marvel Variant Covers?
- The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
- Funko Announces TMNT, KISS, Chilly Willy and Joker Funko Sodas
- First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay
LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.
- Rob Liefeld Predicts the Collapse of DC Comics Soon
- Chelsea Cain Deletes Twitter Account
- Arcade1Up Announces New TMNT and Marvel Super Hero Arcade Cabinets
- Ask Chelsea Cain About Her Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist Agenda
- DC Comics to Publish a DCeased One-Shot, With Mister Miracle, Big Barda, John Constantine, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie
- Susan van Camp, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.
- Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space
- Ryan K. Lindsay, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space
- Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con
- Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars
- Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.
- Rob Curley, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin
- Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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