Loki S02 Deleted Scene Brings "Thor 4" Hercules Into the Conversation

In a released deleted scene from Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, The God of Mischief name-drops Hercules during an update with Mobius.

With Loki wrapping its run after two seasons in 2023 because heaven forbid Disney gives Sophia Di Martino that third season since she's technically a Loki variant named Sylvie, Marvel revealed a deleted scene that could have tied the 2022 MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder and a character will supposedly tie into the fifth film of the Chris Hemsworth-starred franchise, whenever that happens. In the mid-credits scene of the Taika Waititi sequel, a recuperating Zeus (Russell Crowe) sends his son, Hercules (Brett Goldstein), to kill Thor (Hemsworth). Season two of Loki saw the title character, played by Tom Hiddleston, embrace his destiny as the guardian of the sacred timeline after the loom that kept it together was broken and finally taking his rightful throne.

Owen Wilson's Mobius Helps Tom Hiddleston's Loki Play Catchup with His Asgardian Friends from 'Thor'

As part of the upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Loki season two, Variety revealed the nature of the deleted scene as Mobius (Owen Wilson), who becomes Loki's friend and partner at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), talks to the God of Mischief about the Asgardians who "said I was a problem" as Mobius enjoys a slice of key lime pie. Loki starts naming Thor's compatriots on Asgard: Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), Hogan (Tadanobu Asano), and Fandral (Josh Dallas and Zachary Levi); Loki's biological father and king of the frost giants Laufey (Colm Feore), and Bor (Tony Curran), Odin's father and Loki's adoptive grandfather. The last name mentioned was Heimdall (Idris Elba), which Loki mentions twice because "Heimdall was a big one!"

Elba made a cameo in the 2022 film in the post-credit scene, playing the role of gatekeeper again, but this time at Valhalla and greeting Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who died valiantly as Mighty Thor in her final moments after succumbing to cancer. As Loki started naming those he offended on earth, he lists Jane, Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Two names of interest that haven't been introduced in the MCU are villains Amora (aka Enchantress) and Absorbing Man.

Last but not least, Loki brings up Hercules, which he calls "another big guy; I was a big problem for him." Hiddleston and Hemsworth last psychically appeared together in character in Avengers: Endgame (2019), saw the God of Mischief revisit the aftermath of the Battle of New York during the events of 2012's Avengers as the heroes travel back in time to secure the Tesseract, which contained the space infinity stone. After Loki is captured, the current heroes try to do everything they can not to dramatically change events from their past counterparts. Among the scuffle and chaos, Loki breaks free, but not before he secures the Tesseract in his escape, which is where the Disney+ series came in. Loki season two comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray on December 3rd.

