Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: drew goddard, lost

LOST: Drew Goddard Takes "Never Say Never" Reboot/Revival Approach

LOST writer and producer Drew Goddard (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Place) is open to the idea of being part of a reboot/revival.

If you know quality genre television, then you know screenwriter, director, and producer Drew Goddard. On the television side of things, he's been a creative force on The WB/The CW's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The WB/The CW's Angel, ABC's Alias, ABC's LOST, Netflix's Daredevil, NBC's The Good Place, Netflix's The Defenders, and ABC's current hit series, High Potential. On the way, Goddard has the Hulu pilot Phony from series creator and director Nick Paley and a recently announced series adaptation of Louis Sachar's book Holes for Disney+. For this go-around, Goddard addresses whether he would be interested in being involved with a reboot/revival of series creators Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Co-Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse's LOST (where he served as a writer, producer, and supervising producer) and what it would take for him to return to any of the series he previously worked on.

Speaking with Variety ahead of tonight's return of High Potential, Goddard was asked about his interest in being part of a potential LOST reboot/revival. Noting that nothing is currently in play, Goddard shared that he "loved working on that show so much, and I loved what we did" and that he is taking a "never say never" approach to what the future might hold. In fact, looking back over the impressive lineup of shows that he's been involved in, Goddard's name could be coming up even more often as studios and streamers look to franchise their hit IPs. Much like with LOST, Goddard keeps an open mind – but he also makes clear what he's looking for when it comes to a possible return visit to a hit series' universe.

"This question comes up on various shows that I've done, and I always feel strongly that I don't want to just do karaoke of the show I used to do," Goddard said, noting that a return would need to build upon what came before it while establishing its own identity. "I'd only be interested if we felt like we could do something special and new within the construct of the show. And then some of it just comes down to time and appetite. So there's no plan for it today. But never say never," he added.

