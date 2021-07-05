Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Makes Series Scripts Readily Available

Since HBO made it official last week that it wasn't moving ahead on the second season of Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country, Green has been sharing looks at what could've been via samples from the "bible" that was being put together to map out the new directions the series would be taking (more on that below). But this time around, Green is offering fans of the series and aspiring scriptwriters something extra special.

Green has set up a site (check it out here) where all ten episodes' scripts are available to download and deep-dive into. Here's a look at what's available:

Lovecraft Country Episode 101 "Sundown" Studio/Network Version 5/22/18

Lovecraft Country Episode 101 "Sundown" Salmon Revisions 10/18/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 102 "Whitey's on the Moon" Yellow Revisions 7/15/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 103 "Holy Ghost" Yellow Revisions 6/23/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 104 "A History of Violence" Pink Revisions 8/08/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 105 "Strange Case" Pink Revisions 7/26/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 106 "Meet Me in Daegu" Blue Revisions 12/09/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 107 "I am." Pink Revisions 9/17/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 108 "Jig-a-Bobo" Pink Revisions 9/27/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 109 "Rewind 1921" Blue Revisions 10/16/19

Lovecraft Country Episode 110 "Full Circle" Cherry Revisions 12/11/19

Green took to Twitter last week to share a "taste" of the Season 2 "bible" that offered an intriguing tease as to what would've been in store for the series. In the sample that Green first shared on Friday, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag #noconfederate (which we had a theory about).

Then on Saturday, Green clarified what "The Whitelands" was all about. In the description below, we learn that a zombie population was "one price" of "The Origin" spell. Now overrun completely by zombies, The Whitelands serve as a deadly "border between the South, West, and Northern territories" are located (with the "X" denoting "where 'The Source' will appear"). Here's a look at Green's full description followed by a look at the original tweet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crafting Lovecraft Country | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc2mYsc1agk)

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett were Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.