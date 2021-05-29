Lucifer: JOSHSTYLE Drops Season 5b "Adventures and Bloopers" Trailer

Okay, we know that most of you are either starting Season 5b of Netflix's Lucifer, finishing up your binge of it, or reaching for the second or third time. So far be it from us to pull you away from the fallout from big daddy God's (Dennis Haysbert) family reunion with his incorrigible kids Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). But should you need a break, maybe a little "mental palette-cleanser"? Then look no further than JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) to help them chill out and still keep that Lucifer vibe. If you follow his work and checked out some of our coverage then you know that the content creator and film/television costumer not only offers Lucifans a steady stream of looks behind the scenes but does it in a way that's fresh, bold, and innovative. But if you think his work is done now that Season 5b is alive and out there, think again.

For a tease of what's still to be unleashed, here's a look at the eye-opening trailer for (as JOSHSTYLE writes) "the adventures and bloopers" that he has in store for fans to honor Season 5b:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LUCIFER SEASON 5 PART 2 BEHIND THE SCENES TEASER TRAILER BY @JOSHSTYLE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9t2geK4IXo)

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

