Lucifer Season 5 Key Art Urges Us to Give Into Our Temptations

What's that, you say? You're getting two Lucifer updates in the same day? Well, when it's really cool poster key artwork for the season (as you're about to see, even though we have a feeling you already looked) we have to make an exception. That's right, with the fifth season set to hit on August 21 and production on the sixth and "final" season already underway, we're getting a sense that Chloe (Lauren German) is going to be tempted to give in to her urges – but are those urgings for our Devil or his double, Michael (both Tom Ellis)? Or could it be the Devil and his twin facing temptations of their own? And as much as we like to default to our perverted minds, could these temptations be the catalyst for how the series ends?

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.

Here's a look back at the shooting script info tweet sent out to usher in the title of the season 5 opener, sporting the curious-sounding title "Really Sad Devil Guy" – written by executive producer Jason Ning (The Expanse) and directed by Eagle Egilsson (Gotham). Following the opener, viewers can look forward to "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!", "¡Diablo!", "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken", "Detective Amenadiel", "BluBallz", "Our Mojo", "Spoiler Alert", "Family Dinner", "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam", "Resting Devil Face", "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid", "A Little Harmless Stalking", "Nothing Last Forever", "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!", and "A Chance at a Happy Ending" (so much to unpack in that run of titles).